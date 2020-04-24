Luckin Coffee, the fast-growing Chinese coffee chain and Starbucks rival, plunged after the company said its board is investigating reports that senior executives and employees fabricated transactions. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Luckin Coffee investors rue implosion on US$400 million bond bet after accounting scandal

  • Luckin Coffee’s accounting scandal puts its US listing at risk, leaving investors in a flux as stock, bond prices sank
  • Legal experts see little prospect of Luckin ADS resuming trading given the ongoing investigation into its books
Topic |   Bonds
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 9:03am, 24 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Luckin Coffee, the fast-growing Chinese coffee chain and Starbucks rival, plunged after the company said its board is investigating reports that senior executives and employees fabricated transactions. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE