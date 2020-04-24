US sports footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance has won a lawsuit in China after a long wait. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
New Balance wins copyright case against Chinese firm over ‘N’ logo filed 16 year ago, wins US$1.54 million
- New Balance’s win comes after former NBA star Michael Jordan won a copyright infringement case, indicating China is serious on protecting intellectual property
- China is in the process of drafting an action plan on IP protection as required under the phase one trade deal with the US
Topic | China economy
