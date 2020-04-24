A Tesla showroom in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou in eastern China on April 21, 2020. Photo: dpa
Tesla raises Model 3 sticker price in China after government kicks off three-year plan to rein in rebates to spur competition
- A Tesla Standard Range Model 3 sedan, assembled at the carmaker’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, will now carry a sticker price of 303,550 yuan (US$42,874), compared with 299,050 yuan a week ago
- The Long Range Model 3 will be priced 1.5 per cent higher at 344,550 yuan when it arrives in showrooms in June, according to Tesla’s website
