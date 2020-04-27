The shops Esprit is closing in Asia represent less than 4 per cent of the group’s global turnover. Photo: Bloomberg
Clothing giant Esprit to shut down all 56 stores in Asia outside mainland China as coronavirus ravages sales

  • The Hong Kong-listed fashion house says it will close 56 shops in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau by June 30, and is ‘winding down’ in China
  • Those stores represent less than 4 per cent of global turnover, said Esprit, as it negotiates with landlords across markets for rental relief and better terms
Louise Moon
Updated: 11:52pm, 27 Apr, 2020

