A view of Tavan Tolgoi, Mongolia's largest coal mine located in the southern Gobi Desert on June 26, 2016. Photo: AFP
Mongolia shelves coal miner Tavan Tolgoi’s US$1 billion IPO plan as coronavirus pandemic saps investment appetite
- Mongolia has decided to shelve any near-term plans to raise funds through an initial public offering on Tavan Tolgoi (ETT)
- The country’s cabinet partially repealed a resolution that called for immediate action for ETT’s overseas offering, while an international share sale plan remains the goal for the long term, according to a statement
Topic | IPO
