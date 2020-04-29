A liquefied natural gas tanker at a port of the China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese oil giant CNOOC slashes output and spending amid worst downturn in decades

  • State-backed CNOOC’s production and spending cuts will largely take place in shale oil projects in the US and oil sands projects in Canada
  • The company posted a 5.5 per cent first quarter revenue fall to, as a 19.3 per cent fall in the oil price more than offset a 9.7 per cent output rise
Eric Ng
Updated: 7:28pm, 29 Apr, 2020

