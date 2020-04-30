Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and other lenders have halted new investment in commodity-linked products after spectacular fall in oil prices this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Bank of China may absorb part of US$1 billion in client losses on product linked to oil price collapse
- Lender is talking to regulators about not seeking recourse on losses in excess of investors’ margins, people familiar said
- Hundreds of retail clients have taken to the internet to protest the bank’s handling of the situation
Topic | Bank of China
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and other lenders have halted new investment in commodity-linked products after spectacular fall in oil prices this month. Photo: Bloomberg