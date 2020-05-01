Chinese workers assemble Kadjar cars on the assembly line at an auto plant of Dongfeng Renault in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on 10 October 2016. Photo:: Handout
More than 120 Chinese listed companies apply for regulatory approval to delay publishing their annual reports
- The number of mainland China-listed firms to delay filing annual reports past the regulatory deadline of April 30 has surged to 129
- A year ago, four companies applied to postpone their filings
Topic | Financial regulation
