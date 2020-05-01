Near-empty gambling tables at the Grand Lisboa casino in Macau on 20 February 2020. Photo: Handout
Macau casinos report their worst April on record as gross gambling revenue fell more than expected amid coronavirus pandemic
- Gross gaming revenue plummeted by an unprecedented 97 per cent to 754 million patacas (US$95 million) in April
- The plunge last month was 3 percentage points worse than analysts’ expectation
Topic | Macau
