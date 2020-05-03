Real-time data on the whereabouts of goods in transit has proved useful during the coronavirus. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus lockdowns show real-time logistics data is key to make-or-break business contingency decisions, say executives
- Its proven efficiency during the Covid-19 pandemic may speed up the digitalisation of logistics processes across industries
- The ‘ability to track and trace allows us to take counter measures immediately to mitigate the impact’, says a director at chemicals manufacturer Covestro
Topic | Coronavirus China
Real-time data on the whereabouts of goods in transit has proved useful during the coronavirus. Photo: Bloomberg