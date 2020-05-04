Anti-government protesters wearing face masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong on May 1, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong retailers turn to staff-run online shops to boost sales hit by protests, Covid-19 pandemic

  • Platforms like Boutir and Shopline that enable vendors to set up and run their own online stores have seen a big surge in business in recent months
  • The nascent model enables sales people from a particular vendor to individually set up their own online stores selling the company’s products
Topic |   Ecommerce
Eric Ng
Updated: 8:41am, 4 May, 2020

