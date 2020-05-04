Anti-government protesters wearing face masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong on May 1, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong retailers turn to staff-run online shops to boost sales hit by protests, Covid-19 pandemic
- Platforms like Boutir and Shopline that enable vendors to set up and run their own online stores have seen a big surge in business in recent months
- The nascent model enables sales people from a particular vendor to individually set up their own online stores selling the company’s products
Topic | Ecommerce
