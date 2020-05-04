The Hang Seng Index, like other stock gauges around the world, has tumbled during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund reports record HK$86 billion loss in first quarter as coronavirus batters stock market

  • The enormous losses mainly stemmed from the fund’s investments in both Hong Kong and overseas stocks
  • The losses, mainly from overseas stock market investments, are in sharp contrast to a year ago when the fund reported its best first-quarter return, of HK$133.4 billion
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:36am, 4 May, 2020

