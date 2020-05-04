A Watsons outlet in Times Square, Causeway Bay. Photo: SCMP Photos
Hong Kong retail giant AS Watson converts water plant to face-mask production line to help meet demand amid coronavirus

  • Masks priced at HK$79.9 per box of 30 to be sold at Watsons shops and online starting from Mid-may
  • Six automated production lines to churn out 10 million masks a month, says the health and beauty retailer owned by CK Hutchison
Yujing Liu
Updated: 11:15am, 4 May, 2020

