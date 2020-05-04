Roy Cho Kwai-chee, the alleged mastermind in the fraud involving Hong Kong’s largest independent financial advisory firm, Convoy Global Holdings, has been charged with intent to deceive members of the company about its affairs. Photo: Winson Wong
Roy Cho, alleged mastermind of Hong Kong’s biggest fraud case, denies fresh charge of deceiving staff at Convoy as trial gets under way
- Trial begins of former Convoy executive director, Roy Cho kwai-chee, the alleged mastermind of Hong Kong’s largest financial investigation in decades
- Cho and two associates charged with issuing false statement as company directors, in addition to earlier charge of conspiring to defraud
Topic | Hong Kong courts
