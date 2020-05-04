US President Donald Trump is said to be exploring stopping the investment of the retirement funds in Chinese companies. Photo: AFP
Possible Trump ban on federal pension fund investing in China stocks such as Alibaba, Tencent just ‘a symbolic gesture’
- US$558 billion Thrift Savings Plan is expected to transfer about US$50 billion to a portfolio that mirrors MSCI All Country World Index
- Fund’s total allocation to Chinese stocks would amount to US$2.44 billion
Topic | MSCI
US President Donald Trump is said to be exploring stopping the investment of the retirement funds in Chinese companies. Photo: AFP