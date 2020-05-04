New World First Ferry Services runs five inner harbour and outlying island ferry routes in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s New World First Ferry Services to be acquired by Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises
- Cargo transport firm Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises pays HK$232.8 million (US$30 million) for a 60 per cent stake in New World First Ferry Services
- Existing owner NWS Holdings will control the remaining 40 per cent stake
Topic | New World First Ferry
