New World First Ferry Services runs five inner harbour and outlying island ferry routes in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s New World First Ferry Services to be acquired by Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises

  • Cargo transport firm Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises pays HK$232.8 million (US$30 million) for a 60 per cent stake in New World First Ferry Services
  • Existing owner NWS Holdings will control the remaining 40 per cent stake
Louise Moon
Updated: 8:57pm, 4 May, 2020

