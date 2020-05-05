The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco on Feb 11, 2020. Photo: AP
Carnival dangles US$28-a-night fares to get luxury cruise ships sailing again even as global coronavirus pandemic lingers
- Carnival plans to resume sailing on August 1 from Galveston in Texas, Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida
- Departures from all other home ports in North America and Australia are cancelled through August 31
Topic | Luxury cruises
