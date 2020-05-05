The United States flag is reflected in the window of the Nasdaq studio at Times Square in New York on March 16, 2020. Photo: AP
Kingsoft Cloud is considering a Nasdaq IPO, in a US$450 million bet that anti-China sentiment is a tempest in a teapot

  • Kingsoft Cloud will test if US investors’ demand for Chinese new issuers could withstand recent account scandals, such as those of Luckin Coffee
  • Anchor investor, online roadshow help push Kingsoft Cloud’s IPO ahead as first disclosed by parent last December
Georgina Lee
Updated: 5:00pm, 5 May, 2020

