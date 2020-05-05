The NetEast Group’s head office at the Zhongguancun Software Park in Beijing on January 8, 2019. Photo:Shutterstock
NetEase picks banks to arrange Hong Kong secondary listing, joining Alibaba, JD.com in making a beeline for city’s stock exchange

  • NetEase has picked Credit Suisse and China International Capital Corporation on its secondary offering, according to people familiar with the matter
  • The company has made its confidential filing for a stock sale
Updated: 4:38pm, 5 May, 2020

