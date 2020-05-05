The global green financing market is expected to be worth US$350 billion this year. Photo: Shutterstock
HKMA, SFC team up with government agencies as Hong Kong sets sights on becoming green financing hub
- Seven regulatory bodies and government agencies will work together to promote the city as a green financial hub to capture a slice of the US$350 billion market
- A working group comprising officials from these seven agencies will work together to develop regulations and promote the city’s green credentials
