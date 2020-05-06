The queue of people, waiting in line for the opening of a pharmacy to buy surgical masks outside a shuttered Sasa outlet at Jardine's Bazaar in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s cosmetics retailer Sa Sa warns of record loss as coronavirus outbreak and protests reduce mainland shoppers to a trickle
- Company could incur HK$500 million to HK$600 million loss in the year ended March 31, according to profit warning
- Sa Sa’s retail sales in Macau and mainland China, e-commerce business were disrupted by pandemic and protests
Topic | Hong Kong economy
