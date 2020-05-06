Mickey and Minnie Mouse in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle during the 50th anniversary of the opening of Disneyland in Anaheim, California on 17 July 2005. Photo: AFP
Disney takes a US$1.4 billion earnings hit from coronavirus, with worse to come as cinemas and theme parks remain shut
- The coronavirus pandemic cost as much as US$1.4 billion in lost profit last quarter, Walt Disney said, with US$1 billion coming from closed theme parks
- Recovery could take two years or more, accordingt o a note by MoffettNathanson
Mickey and Minnie Mouse in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle during the 50th anniversary of the opening of Disneyland in Anaheim, California on 17 July 2005. Photo: AFP