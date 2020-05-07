A deserted shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district. Photo: K Y Cheng
Hong Kong retail landlords Link Reit, Wheelock and Emperor International set alarm bells ringing with profit warnings
- Hotel landlords will be the worst affected, followed by those owning retail and office properties, according to Morningstar
- Link Reit’s underlying profit will be under some pressure for the coming year: CGS-CIMB Securities
