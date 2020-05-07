A deserted shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district. Photo: K Y Cheng
Hong Kong retail landlords Link Reit, Wheelock and Emperor International set alarm bells ringing with profit warnings

  • Hotel landlords will be the worst affected, followed by those owning retail and office properties, according to Morningstar
  • Link Reit’s underlying profit will be under some pressure for the coming year: CGS-CIMB Securities
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:49am, 7 May, 2020

