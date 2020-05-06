The AXA Tower in Singapore. Alibaba’s stake in the building is being viewed as solidifying its commitment to the city state. Photo: Roy Issa
Alibaba acquires 50 per cent stake in Singapore’s AXA Tower, home to its Lazada e-commerce unit
- Alibaba Singapore acquires the stake from a consortium led by Perennial Real Estate Holdings
- Deal values the 50-storey prime office tower at US$1.2 billion
Topic | Singapore
The AXA Tower in Singapore. Alibaba’s stake in the building is being viewed as solidifying its commitment to the city state. Photo: Roy Issa