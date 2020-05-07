A Mulberry store inside the IAPM Shopping Mall in the old French Concession in Shanghai. China is seen as the main source of growth opportunity for luxury retailers. Photo: Shutterstock Images
That Mulberry Iris handbag is now 18 per cent cheaper in China, with UK luxury retailer focusing on Asia while pandemic dents global tourism

  • UK luxury retailer streamlines global prices with focus on Asian consumers and online push, while global tourism suffers
  • The Mulberry Iris handbag in green will be 18 per cent cheaper in China than previous price tag
Louise Moon
Updated: 7:52am, 7 May, 2020

