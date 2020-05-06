A picture of the production facility at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) on June 8, 2014. Photo: SMIC
Chinese chip maker SMIC’s US$3 billion Shanghai listing is a hedge to reduce company’s reliance on US technology
- SMIC plans to float as many as 1.69 million new shares on Shanghai’s Star market
- The plan could help SMIC raise more than US$3 billion
Topic | IPO
A picture of the production facility at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) on June 8, 2014. Photo: SMIC