About 20 per cent of Budweiser APAC’s sales volume comes from nightlife consumption. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Corona beer’s brewer Budweiser APAC posts net loss of US$41 million in first quarter as coronavirus forced bars, nightclubs, to close
- The regional arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev Group, which owns brands such as Corona and Stella Artois, said its quarterly revenue dropped 39 per cent to US$956 million in the first three months
- Revenue from the Chinese market declined 45.4 per cent after restaurants and bars were abruptly closed in January and February to contain the spread of Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
