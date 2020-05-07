Hong Kong International Airport’s departure hall appears deserted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Companies

Airfares could rise by 50 per cent if social distancing leads to empty middle seats

  • Airlines could increase fares by 54 per cent in Asia-Pacific if flight capacity is capped under social distancing rules
  • Talks between governments and aviation bodies are under way to see what standardised rules could be adopted to protect public health in a post-Covid-19 era
Topic |   Aviation
SCMP
Iris Ouyang and Danny Lee

Updated: 4:18pm, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong International Airport’s departure hall appears deserted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE