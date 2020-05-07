Smithfield Foods is reopening its South Dakota plant in the US in stages after President Donald Trump ordered the nation’s meat processing facilities to stay open to meet food shortages. Photo: Reuters
WH Group’s US pork processing plant to reopen in stages amid coronavirus controversy
- Smithfield Foods’ plant in Sioux Falls resumed operations after a more than three-week shutdown, with full operations by end of May
- Plant is part of Chinese-owned WH Group, which rang up US$24 billion in annual sales in 2019
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
