Eric Wong Chung-hup, founder and chief executive of The Gulu app. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong mobile ticketing app The Gulu eyes expansion out of F&B sector after providing remote queuing service for face masks
- The Gulu sees surge in registered users to 2 million after providing remote queuing for retailers selling surgical masks
- Lego store operator and Young Living are among the businesses seeking partnership with the The Gulu
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
