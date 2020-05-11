Roshan Melwani, manager of Sam’s Tailor in Tsim Sha Tsui, has seen business slow down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Companies

Working from home, sagging tourist visits amid coronavirus snip Hong Kong’s tailoring industry

  • Tailors pin their hopes on a return to normalcy in Hong Kong, an increase in travellers to the city later in the year as the pandemic subsides
  • Some tailors said their business declined by as much as 80 per cent as the pandemic worsened this year
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:44am, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Roshan Melwani, manager of Sam’s Tailor in Tsim Sha Tsui, has seen business slow down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE