Roshan Melwani, manager of Sam’s Tailor in Tsim Sha Tsui, has seen business slow down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Working from home, sagging tourist visits amid coronavirus snip Hong Kong’s tailoring industry
- Tailors pin their hopes on a return to normalcy in Hong Kong, an increase in travellers to the city later in the year as the pandemic subsides
- Some tailors said their business declined by as much as 80 per cent as the pandemic worsened this year
Topic | Banking & Finance
