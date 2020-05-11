Customers check out health and nutritional supplements at a personal care retailer in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Health supplements defy historic retail slump as coronavirus spurs sales of immunity boosters in Hong Kong
- Health and beauty care retailer AS Watson says that even though it was not immune to the general retail slump, sales of vitamins and supplements bucked the trend
- ResearchAndMarkets.com expects global vitamin C market to grow 63 per cent to US$1.6 billion in 2025 from 2018
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Customers check out health and nutritional supplements at a personal care retailer in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee