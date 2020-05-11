Disney characters join in the Chinese traditional dragon dance at the US$5.5 billion Shanghai Disneyland Resort on January 11, 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Disney reopens its biggest Asia resort at one-third of capacity as Shanghai gets the coronavirus outbreak under control
- Monday’s tickets for Shanghai Disneyland sold out within minutes on Friday for 399 yuan (US$56) each
- The number of visitors will be restricted to one-third of the resort’s 80,000 daily capacity under social-distancing guideline
