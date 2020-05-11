Nissin’s sales of cup noodles surged in the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Nissin Foods’ sales soar in Hong Kong, China as people stocked up on instant noodles to ride out coronavirus pandemic

  • The noodle specialist’s revenues rose 11.1 per cent in Hong Kong and 10.3 per cent in mainland China in the first quarter as people stocked up to stay home
  • Spike may be temporary as a perceived lack of innovation and ability to adapt to consumers’ fast-changing needs could weigh on long-term growth, analysts say
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 6:45pm, 11 May, 2020

