Nissin’s sales of cup noodles surged in the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Nissin Foods’ sales soar in Hong Kong, China as people stocked up on instant noodles to ride out coronavirus pandemic
- The noodle specialist’s revenues rose 11.1 per cent in Hong Kong and 10.3 per cent in mainland China in the first quarter as people stocked up to stay home
- Spike may be temporary as a perceived lack of innovation and ability to adapt to consumers’ fast-changing needs could weigh on long-term growth, analysts say
Topic | Coronavirus China
Nissin’s sales of cup noodles surged in the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock