Delegates to the XIX Havana Cigar Festival look at a box of cigars at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba in 2017: Photo: Agence France-Presse
Business /  Companies

Macau gambling executive linked to mysterious US$1 billion Cohiba cigar deal

  • Imperial Brands agrees to sell its cigar business to newly formed Hong Kong-based company Allied Cigar Corp
  • Buyer has executive ties with Macau’s biggest casino junket operator, corporate registry filings show
Topic |   Macau
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:04pm, 12 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Delegates to the XIX Havana Cigar Festival look at a box of cigars at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba in 2017: Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE