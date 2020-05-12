Delegates to the XIX Havana Cigar Festival look at a box of cigars at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba in 2017: Photo: Agence France-Presse
Macau gambling executive linked to mysterious US$1 billion Cohiba cigar deal
- Imperial Brands agrees to sell its cigar business to newly formed Hong Kong-based company Allied Cigar Corp
- Buyer has executive ties with Macau’s biggest casino junket operator, corporate registry filings show
Topic | Macau
