After first-quarter gross domestic product had its worst slump since the 1970s, officials are focusing on normalising the economy. Rising unemployment and a collapse in global demand mean the risk of a second quarter of contraction persists.

China and South Korea agreed to simplify entry for essential business travellers from the start of May. The “fast-track” arrangement allows South Korean businesspeople to travel to 10 Chinese provinces and cities after their visas are approved. Health screenings and quarantine procedures remain in place, though the length of quarantine in China is up to two days, compared with the standard 14 days. Chinese travellers to South Korea need to apply for quarantine exemptions and pass health tests.

The goal of the agreement is to expedite entry for people urgently needed for the resumption of essential work and production, while keeping supply chains between the two countries stable and unimpeded, China Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a news briefing on April 30. China would like to establish fast-track agreements with other countries, he said, without elaborating.

Some German companies are awaiting feedback after applying for exemptions, one of the people said. One person who got in was Volkswagen AG’s executive vice-president for research and development, Thomas Muller, who entered China from Germany recently, according to Volkswagen.

There are still some uncertainties about the fast-track process and logistical complications. Foreign travellers would need to show they aren’t infected before making their trips, which would include getting tested at approved centres, some of the people said. There are restrictions within China too, with some provinces and cities requiring quarantine for people who have travelled from places designated as more at risk to the virus.