A Luckin Coffee outlet in Shanghai. The Xiamen-based start-up operated 3,500 stores globally as of late last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Luckin Coffee fires CEO, COO after internal investigation into fabricated transactions

  • Six other employees involved in or with knowledge of the fraud have also been placed on suspension or leave
  • Senior vice-president and director of the board, Jinyi Guo, has been appointed acting CEO
Louise Moon
Updated: 1:51am, 13 May, 2020

