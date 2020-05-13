A Luckin Coffee outlet in Shanghai. The Xiamen-based start-up operated 3,500 stores globally as of late last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Luckin Coffee fires CEO, COO after internal investigation into fabricated transactions
- Six other employees involved in or with knowledge of the fraud have also been placed on suspension or leave
- Senior vice-president and director of the board, Jinyi Guo, has been appointed acting CEO
Topic | China economy
A Luckin Coffee outlet in Shanghai. The Xiamen-based start-up operated 3,500 stores globally as of late last year. Photo: Bloomberg