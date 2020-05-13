A delivery driver sorts parcels outside a JD.com warehouse in Shanghai on March 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
JD.com-backed delivery platform Dada Nexus lines up for a US stock sale even as bitter aftertaste of Luckin Coffee’s scandal lingers

  • The on-demand-delivery company could raise about US$500 million in the listing, Bloomberg News reported
  • Dada Nexus, which merged with JD’s JD Daojia unit in 2016, has failed to generate an annual profit since its founding in 2014
Topic |   IPO
Chad Bray
Updated: 3:52pm, 13 May, 2020

