A delivery driver sorts parcels outside a JD.com warehouse in Shanghai on March 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
JD.com-backed delivery platform Dada Nexus lines up for a US stock sale even as bitter aftertaste of Luckin Coffee’s scandal lingers
- The on-demand-delivery company could raise about US$500 million in the listing, Bloomberg News reported
- Dada Nexus, which merged with JD’s JD Daojia unit in 2016, has failed to generate an annual profit since its founding in 2014
Topic | IPO
A delivery driver sorts parcels outside a JD.com warehouse in Shanghai on March 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg