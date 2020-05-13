Under construction residential buildings at the site of Hong Kong’s former airport at Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong withdraws land sale at Kai Tak Airport site after tepid bids by developers amid city’s economic contraction
- A plot at the former Kai Tak Airport site did not sell because it failed to meet the government’s reserve price, according to a statement by the Lands Department
- Valuers had cut their estimate for the plot by as much as 20 per cent to a range of between HK$6.38 billion and HK$10.44 billion
