The HNA Group logo on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
HNA Group risks losing Swissport as distressed funds initiate debt restructuring for rescue financing
- Apollo, SVP Global and Cross Ocean Partners have amassed a majority of Swissport’s senior debt, Reuters reports
- Swissport, an airport cargo handling company, is talking to lenders for financial support to ride out the coronavirus crisis
Topic | China economy
