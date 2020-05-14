From left, Stanley Sy Ming-yiu, the CEO of Sanomics, Dr Yiwu He, chief innovation officer at University of Hong Kong, Ricky Chiu Yin-to, the CEO of Phase Scientific and the SCMP’s senior business reporter, Eric Ng, at the paper’s offices in Causeway Bay on Thursday. SCMP is hosting its China Conference. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong has research talent and great stock market, but government help is needed to ease local biotech industry’s growth constraints, panel hears

  • There is a gap between the academic and commercial community in Hong Kong, says HKU chief innovation officer
  • Young Hong Kong biotechnology start-ups face funding difficulties: Phase Scientific International
Topic |   Coronavirus China
SCMP
Eric Ng and Martin Choi

Updated: 8:55pm, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
From left, Stanley Sy Ming-yiu, the CEO of Sanomics, Dr Yiwu He, chief innovation officer at University of Hong Kong, Ricky Chiu Yin-to, the CEO of Phase Scientific and the SCMP’s senior business reporter, Eric Ng, at the paper’s offices in Causeway Bay on Thursday. SCMP is hosting its China Conference. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE