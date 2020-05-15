Passengers at a boarding area for domestic flights at the Beijing Capital International Airport on May 10, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese airlines may see a U-shaped recovery in air travel, as global carriers slog through 2023 to see the earliest glimpse of hope
- Passenger level of global airlines will return to 2019 levels until 2023, IATA said
- China passenger traffic may pick up after legislative meetings next week, led by the resumption of business trips, analysts said
Topic | Aviation
