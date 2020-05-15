Luggage companies have taken a battering as coronavirus restrictions have all but shut down global travel. Photo: Winson Wong
Luggage giant Samsonite suffers first-quarter loss of US$787 million as Covid-19 brings global travel to a standstill

  • The ‘near-complete halt in travel and tourism worldwide’ will affect the company’s earnings for the rest of 2020, says CEO Kyle Gendreau
  • The group’s supply chain has been affected as factories in China shut down for a prolonged period after Lunar New Year
Louise Moon
Updated: 12:25pm, 15 May, 2020

