Ongoing decentralisation of manufacturing bases from China to other countries may accelerate, but China’s role in the global supply chain is too big to be replaced, say analysts. Illustration: SCMP
Companies rush to replace ‘just in time’ supply chains with ‘just in case’ contingencies as Covid-19 upends global manufacturing

  • Industry players and supply chain experts said the shifting of the supply chain model is most likely in the production of essential goods such as food and medical devices
  • Even as some firms look to disentangle their production networks from China, the country’s role in the global supply chain is too big to be replaced, say analysts
Peggy Sito and Eric Ng

Updated: 2:36pm, 16 May, 2020

