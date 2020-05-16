Ongoing decentralisation of manufacturing bases from China to other countries may accelerate, but China’s role in the global supply chain is too big to be replaced, say analysts. Illustration: SCMP
Companies rush to replace ‘just in time’ supply chains with ‘just in case’ contingencies as Covid-19 upends global manufacturing
- Industry players and supply chain experts said the shifting of the supply chain model is most likely in the production of essential goods such as food and medical devices
- Even as some firms look to disentangle their production networks from China, the country’s role in the global supply chain is too big to be replaced, say analysts
Topic | Trade
