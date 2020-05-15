HSBC shareholders attend a protest in Hong Kong’s Central district in the this file photo from April 16, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong regulator says no grounds to pursue action against HSBC for scrapping dividend

  • Although it does not usually comment on individual cases, commission issued a statement due to ‘significant public interest’
  • Hong Kong retail investors own about a third of the bank’s total shares, and lost US$1.28 billion from the dividend cancellation
Topic |   HSBC
Louise Moon
Louise Moon

Updated: 8:55pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
HSBC shareholders attend a protest in Hong Kong’s Central district in the this file photo from April 16, 2020. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE