HSBC shareholders attend a protest in Hong Kong’s Central district in the this file photo from April 16, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong regulator says no grounds to pursue action against HSBC for scrapping dividend
- Although it does not usually comment on individual cases, commission issued a statement due to ‘significant public interest’
- Hong Kong retail investors own about a third of the bank’s total shares, and lost US$1.28 billion from the dividend cancellation
