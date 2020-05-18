A person wearing a protective mask pushes a stroller past residential buildings near the West Kowloon station in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hongkongers less bearish on property market, as decline in home prices begins to excite buyers: Citi survey

  • About 10 per cent of respondents said it was an excellent time to buy a home, the highest in nine years in Citi survey
  • A majority of them see more price weakness this year, even as the market slump has matched their median expectations
Albert Han
Updated: 6:56pm, 18 May, 2020

