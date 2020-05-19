Passenger and cargo aircraft parked at the Southern California Logistics Airport on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Victorville, California. Photo: AP
International air travel is starting to creep back, complete with patchy network of destinations, virus tests and quarantines
- This month, China and South Korea opened a tightly controlled travel corridor between Seoul and 10 Chinese regions, including Shanghai.
- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania lifted travel restrictions between the three Baltic states on May 15, while Australia and New Zealand are also working to resume flights between the two countries
