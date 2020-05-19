Short sellers have repeatedly targeted GSX Techedu since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2019. Photo: AP
Business /  Companies

Chinese tutoring provider GSX denies claims its online students are bots as Muddy Waters joins stock attack

  • Muddy Waters alleges 80 per cent of GSX users are bots, company ‘a massive loss-making business’
  • Allegations show lack of understanding on its business, CEO Chen says in statement on his Weibo account
Topic |   Short selling
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 3:01pm, 19 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Short sellers have repeatedly targeted GSX Techedu since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE