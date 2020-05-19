Investors are betting on biotech start-ups hitting the jackpot with innovative, high-demand medicines. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese prostate, breast cancer drugs maker Kintor’s IPO more than 500 times oversubscribed as Hong Kong biotech investment fever continues
- Kintor Pharmaceutical saw its HK$1.86 billion (US$240 million) IPO more than 500 times oversubscribed, said people familiar with the deal
- It is the fifth biotech IPO sice December in Hong Kong to be massively oversubscribed as investors bet on start-ups hitting the jackpot with high-demand new medicines
Topic | IPO
Investors are betting on biotech start-ups hitting the jackpot with innovative, high-demand medicines. Photo: Bloomberg