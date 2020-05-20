A laboratory technician with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) simulates the loading of primer onto a VereChip Lab-on-Chip, part of the Covid-19 test kits at the CBRNE Laboratory in Singapore, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese genetic firm BGI raises White House ire with Middle East coronavirus tests while US struggles to provide adequate kits
- Shenzhen-based BGI Group built a testing centre in Abu Dhabi in 14 days, capable of tens of thousands of tests a day
- Separately, Israel’s government said BGI would help it carry out 20,000 tests per day
Topic | Science
A laboratory technician with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) simulates the loading of primer onto a VereChip Lab-on-Chip, part of the Covid-19 test kits at the CBRNE Laboratory in Singapore, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg